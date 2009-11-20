IDC is David McCarthy, a recording artist and DJ from London UK.

An extensive programme of DJ dates at major European music Festivals, headline sets at 'Top 100' club venues throughout Europe and SE Asia and a succession of critically acclaimed releases have established him as a respected figure in international electronic music.

A major interview feature in leading international dance music publication DJ Mag declared "Electro iconoclast IDC isn't your typical DJ/producer – he's more like a multi-instrumentalist mix between Brian Wilson and DFA's James Murphy"

IDC's releases have consistently received 5 star press reviews, starting with his debut single 'Scratch', through to the release of his debut album 'Overthrow The Boss Class' in 2008 and continuing with subsequent album and single releases.

Second album 'The Sun Is Always Shining Above The Clouds' saw the world's biggest selling dance magazine Mixmag write "IDC is back with a rich and diverse album made across five studios over 18 months" and make lead single "Eins Deux Tres" 'Tune of the Month', describing it as "a beautifully compelling collage of Beach Boys-like vocal harmonies and electronic voices."