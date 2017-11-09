Sparkle in Grey
Sparkle in Grey is a Milan, Italy-based Electronica and post-rock project formed in the year 1999 by Matteo Uggeri (Laptop, Electronics and Field Recordings). In 2005 two new members joined the project: Cristiano Lupo (Guitar and Drums), who was also in previous new-wave/industrial band Norm with Uggeri, and Alberto Carozzi (Bass and Guitar), from the post rock band Yakudoshi. In 2006 Franz Krostopovic joined the band with Violin and then Keyboards.
Grey Riot (feat. Yan Jun)
Song For Arch Stanton (Wire Tapper Edit)
