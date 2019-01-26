Womack & WomackFormed 1983. Disbanded 1993
Womack & Womack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqt1l.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d41817d9-893f-4dd1-99ac-7b12dc3ba265
Womack & Womack Biography (Wikipedia)
Womack & Womack was the singing and songwriting partnership of American musicians Linda Womack and her husband, Cecil Womack. The duo were successful as songwriters for other artists, and had several international hits as a singing duo in the 1980s and 1990s. Later recordings, with other members of their family, were credited to The House of Zekkariyas.
Teardrops
Womack & Womack
Teardrops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w6prr.jpglink
Teardrops
Last played on
Celebrate The World
Womack & Womack
Celebrate The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1l.jpglink
Celebrate The World
Last played on
Life's Just A Ballgame
Womack & Womack
Life's Just A Ballgame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1l.jpglink
Life's Just A Ballgame
Last played on
MPB (Missing Persons Bureau) (Frankie Knuckles Remix)
Womack & Womack
MPB (Missing Persons Bureau) (Frankie Knuckles Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1l.jpglink
MPB (Missing Persons Bureau) (Frankie Knuckles Remix)
Last played on
Love Wars
Womack & Womack
Love Wars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1l.jpglink
Love Wars
Last played on
