Mike McGearBorn 7 January 1944
Mike McGear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-01-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d417d843-2c9d-40c6-a714-3a8c97d16ed4
Mike McGear Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Michael McCartney (born 7 January 1944), known professionally as Mike McGear, is a British performing artist and rock photographer who is best known as being the younger brother of Paul McCartney. He attended the Liverpool Institute two years behind his brother.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike McGear Performances & Interviews
- Mike McCartneyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03gfklf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03gfklf.jpg2016-01-24T17:28:00.000ZMike McCartney from Scaffold and Grimms popped by the studio to chat with Johnnie!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03gfkly
Mike McCartney
- Mike McCartney chats to Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01svvm1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01svvm1.jpg2014-02-25T16:49:00.000ZMusician and photographer Mike McCartney joins Johnnie Walker in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01svvmt
Mike McCartney chats to Johnnie Walker
Mike McGear Tracks
Sort by
Woman
Mike McGear
Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woman
Last played on
Mike McGear Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Beatles History from The Quarrymen to The Maharishi
-
"John worried how he'd be remembered"
-
Sir Paul McCartney talks to Jo and Simon
-
Will Paul McCartney listen to his daughters and play Glastonbury next year?
-
Will Paul McCartney be duetting with Taylor Swift on his new album?
-
Paul McCartney: "Dark Side Of The Moon was an inspiration for this album, but don't call it concept!"
-
What was Paul McCartney persuaded to do for the first time in 60 years by James Corden?
-
Humphrey Ocean: My journey from punk to painter
-
When John Met Yoko
-
"It doesn't matter, I won't be here!" - Sir Paul McCartney tells 6 Music how he wants to be remembered
Back to artist