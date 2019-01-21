CollegeProducer from France. Born 2 July 1979
College
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d41396da-ed4b-4d0a-a902-d4bcd39cef62
College Biography (Wikipedia)
David Grellier (born July 2, 1979, Nantes, France) is a French electronica musician and founder of the musical projects College (2005) and Valerie (2007). Under the stage name Mitch Silver, he is also a member of the electroclash band Sexy Sushi, active since 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
College Tracks
Sort by
A Real Hero (feat. Electric Youth)
College
A Real Hero (feat. Electric Youth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ckx4.jpglink
A Real Hero (feat. Electric Youth)
Last played on
A Real Hero
College
A Real Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Real Hero
Last played on
Love Peas (feat. Hama)
College
Love Peas (feat. Hama)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Peas (feat. Hama)
Last played on
Real Hero
College
Real Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Hero
Last played on
Hero
College
Hero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ckx4.jpglink
Hero
Last played on
A Real Hero (feat. Electric Youth)
College
A Real Hero (feat. Electric Youth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwgny.jpglink
Playlists featuring College
College Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist