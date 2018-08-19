Shannon PowellBorn 8 April 1962
Shannon Powell
1962-04-08
Shannon Powell Biography (Wikipedia)
Shannon Powell (born April 8, 1962) is an American jazz and dixieland drummer. He has toured internationally and played with Ellis Marsalis, Harry Connick, Jr., Danny Barker, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Diana Krall, Earl King, Dr. John, Marcus Roberts, John Scofield, Jason Marsalis, Leroy Jones, Nicholas Payton, and Donald Harrison Jr. Powell toured and recorded with fellow New Orleans native, Harry Connick Jr.
