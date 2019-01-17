Aurora Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
Aurora Orchestra is a British chamber orchestra, co-founded in 2004 by conductors Nicholas Collon and Robin Ticciati. The orchestra is based in London, where it is Resident Orchestra at Kings Place and Associate Orchestra at Southbank Centre. The orchestra was also previously Associate Orchestra at LSO St Luke's, and performs regularly at other venues including St George's Bristol, the Colyer-Fergusson Hall in Canterbury, and The Apex in Bury St Edmunds. It has developed a particular reputation for creative programming and concert presentation, including pioneering memorised performance as a regular feature of its artistic output. Since its launch in 2005, it has worked with artists ranging from Ian Bostridge, Brett Dean, Anthony Marwood and Sarah Connolly to Edmund de Waal, Wayne McGregor and Björk.
In 2004, Nicholas Collon, Robin Ticciati and fellow members of the National Youth Orchestra established the orchestra. Aurora Orchestra gave its first public performance in 2005. In March 2011, the Arts Council of England included Aurora Orchestra in its new "national portfolio" scheme. Aurora, which had not been a "regularly funded organisation" under the council's previous funding scheme, was awarded this support as one of the "smaller adventurous music ensembles".
Sam Rudd-Jones: Opposites Attract (BBC commission) - Winner of the 2016 BBC Proms Inspire Competition (Upper Junior category)
Will Harmer: The Whole Heaven on Fire - Winner of the 2017 BBC Proms Inspire Competition (Upper Junior category)
Sarah Jenkins: Three Miniatures of Ynys Lawd - Winner of the 2017 BBC Proms Inspire Competition (Senior category)
Chelsea Becker: New York - Winner of the 2017 BBC Proms Inspire Competition (Lower Junior category)
Rebecca Farthing: The Death of Lennie Small - Winner of the 2017 BBC Proms Inspire Competition (Upper Junior category)
Alex Jones: Dialektike (BBC commission) - Winner of the 2016 BBC Proms Inspire Competition (Senior category)
Beethoven: Symphony No 3 in E flat major 'Eroica' (Funeral March) – excerpt (2017) - No symphony pulses more vigorously with the rhythms of political protest than Beethoven's 'Eroica', performed here entirely from memory.
28 minutes of pure luxuriousness - Schoenberg's 'Verklärte Nacht' (Transfigured Night) - Live on In Tune as part of Radio 3's "Breaking Free – the minds that changed music", exploring the music of the Second Viennese School.
Shoshanah Sievers: Les nuances de la Lumière - Winner of the 2016 BBC Proms Inspire Competition (Lower Junior category).
Sam Rudd-Jones: Angry - Winner of the 2016 BBC Proms Inspire Competition (Upper Junior category).
Morgan Overton: Two Boys - Winner of the 2016 BBC Proms Inspire Competition (Upper Junior category).
James Chan: Litany - Winner of the 2016 BBC Proms Inspire Competition (Senior category).
Alex Jones: Sensim mutationem - Winner of the 2016 BBC Proms Inspire Competition (Senior Junior category).
Jack Robinson: Hound Hunter - Winner of the 2016 BBC Proms Inspire Competition (Lower Junior category).
Flash Prom with the Aurora Orchestra - Nicholas Collon and the Aurora Orchestra surprise shoppers at Westfield Centre in advance of their BBC Prom at the Royal Albert Hall
