Yaki KadafiUS Rapper Yafeu Akiyele Fula. Born 9 October 1977. Died 10 November 1996
Yaki Kadafi
1977-10-09
Yaki Kadafi Biography (Wikipedia)
Yafeu Akiyele Fula (October 9, 1977 – November 10, 1996), better known by his stage name Yaki Kadafi, was an American rapper, and a founder and member of the rap groups Outlawz and Dramacydal. Kadafi's parents, Yaasmyn Fula and Sekou Odinga, were both members of the Black Panther Party. Fula and Tupac Shakur's mother, Afeni Shakur, were close friends, and Kadafi and Tupac were friends until their deaths in 1996.
Yaki Kadafi Tracks
All About U (feat. Dru Down, Hussein Fatal, Yaki Kadafi, Nate Dogg & Snoop Dogg)
2Pac
