Rosie ThomasBorn 1978
Rosie Thomas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlbg.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4019e11-c719-4338-9198-4c03da0cfb6f
Rosie Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosie Thomas is an American singer-songwriter and stand-up comedian, originally from Michigan.
Rosie Thomas Tracks
Let Myself Fall
Rosie Thomas
Let Myself Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
Let Myself Fall
Last played on
2 Dollar Shoes
Rosie Thomas
2 Dollar Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
2 Dollar Shoes
Last played on
For Now Goodnight
Rosie Thomas
For Now Goodnight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
For Now Goodnight
Last played on
Why Can't It Be Christmastime All Year
Rosie Thomas
Why Can't It Be Christmastime All Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
Why Can't It Be Christmastime All Year
Last played on
Wedding Day
Rosie Thomas
Wedding Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
Wedding Day
Last played on
Red Rover
Rosie Thomas
Red Rover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
Red Rover
Last played on
The One I Love
Rosie Thomas
The One I Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
The One I Love
Last played on
Why Cant It Be Xmas All Year
Rosie Thomas
Why Cant It Be Xmas All Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
Say What You Want
Rosie Thomas
Say What You Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
Say What You Want
Last played on
Two Dollar Shoes
Rosie Thomas
Two Dollar Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
Two Dollar Shoes
Last played on
Farewell
Rosie Thomas
Farewell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
Farewell
Last played on
If This City Never Sleeps
Rosie Thomas
If This City Never Sleeps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
If This City Never Sleeps
Last played on
Pretty Dress
Rosie Thomas
Pretty Dress
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
Pretty Dress
Last played on
Two Dollar Shoes - 6Music Session 07/10/2002
Rosie Thomas
Two Dollar Shoes - 6Music Session 07/10/2002
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
I Play Music
Rosie Thomas
I Play Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
I Play Music
Last played on
October
Rosie Thomas
October
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbg.jpglink
October
Last played on
