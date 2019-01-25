Oleta AdamsBorn 4 May 1954
Oleta Adams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqx1z.jpg
1954-05-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3ffeb64-9d7b-4911-98e5-91ee26005ee9
Oleta Adams Biography (Wikipedia)
Oleta Adams (born May 4, 1953) is an American soul and gospel singer and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oleta Adams Tracks
Sort by
Get Here
Oleta Adams
Get Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btry9.jpglink
Get Here
Last played on
Woman In Chains (feat. Oleta Adams)
Tears for Fears
Woman In Chains (feat. Oleta Adams)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jjyyx.jpglink
Woman In Chains (feat. Oleta Adams)
Last played on
Hold Me For A While
Oleta Adams
Hold Me For A While
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1z.jpglink
Hold Me For A While
Last played on
Oleta Adams Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist