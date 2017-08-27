John WalkerUK vocalist for The Walker Brothers. Born 12 November 1943. Died 7 May 2011
John Walker
1943-11-12
John Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
John Joseph Maus (November 12, 1943 – May 7, 2011), known professionally as John Walker, was an American singer, songwriter and guitarist, best known as the founder of the Walker Brothers, who had their greatest success in the 1960s, particularly in the United Kingdom.
John Walker Tracks
Annabella
John Walker
Annabella
Annabella
Sun Comes Up
John Walker
Sun Comes Up
Sun Comes Up
I Promise
John Walker
I Promise
I Promise
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
John Walker
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
John Walker Links
