dZihan & Kamien are a downtempo and acid jazz music duo based in Vienna, Austria. Their sound has been described as having "jazzy texture, trip-hop rhythms and Eastern ambience." Their first production single, Der Bauch, released in 1996 under the name MC Sultan, was popular in European clubs and was included on several compilations.

dZihan & Kamien's debut album, Freaks & Icons, was released in 2000 on their label, Couch Records. The group followed their debut with two more albums, Refreaked in 2001 and Gran Riserva, with a more jazzy sound, in 2002. All three albums were released in the US under the label of Six Degrees Records.