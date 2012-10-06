Big Jim SullivanBorn 14 February 1941. Died 2 October 2012
Big Jim Sullivan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3fb2820-6ca2-45b7-894d-cb477eaa9a61
Big Jim Sullivan Biography (Wikipedia)
James George Tomkins (14 February 1941 – 2 October 2012), known professionally as Big Jim Sullivan, was an English musician whose career started in 1958.
He was best known as a session guitarist. In the 1960s and 1970s he was one of the most in-demand studio musicians in the UK, and performed on around 750 charting singles over his career, including 54 UK Number One hits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Jim Sullivan Tracks
Sort by
Tallyman
Big Jim Sullivan
Tallyman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tallyman
Last played on
If I Could Only Play Like That
Big Jim Sullivan
If I Could Only Play Like That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshine Superman
Big Jim Sullivan
Sunshine Superman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshine Superman
Last played on
Pageing Sullivan
Big Jim Sullivan
Pageing Sullivan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pageing Sullivan
Last played on
Big Jim Sullivan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist