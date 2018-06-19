The Seal Cub Clubbing ClubFormed 2003
The Seal Cub Clubbing Club
2003
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Seal Cub Clubbing Club were a five-piece post-punk band from The Wirral, England.
The band had been described by Gigwise.com as sounding like "The Coral on acid", also being compared to Echo & the Bunnymen. CityLife magazine suggested that the band were inspired by The Fall or Kid A-era Radiohead. They have also been compared to Super Furry Animals.
Tracks
Charity - 6 Music Session, 14 Dec 2010
Supercars - 6 Music Session, 14 Dec 2010
Peewit 12 Beds - 6 Music Session, 14 Dec 2010
Desperate Dan Part 1 - 6 Music Session, 14 Dec 2010
Lone Planet
Lone Planet
Last played on
The Borough - 6Music Session 11/02/2010
Made Of Magic - 6Music Session 11/02/2010
Peewit
Peewit
Last played on
Desperate Dan
Desperate Dan
Charity
Charity
Supercars
Supercars
Old World
Old World
Last played on
Peewit (Twelve beds)
Peewit (Twelve beds)
Last played on
(Everybody's in the Same Boat
(Everybody's in the Same Boat
Last played on
Free Swim
Free Swim
Last played on
Made of Magic
Made of Magic
Last played on
The Borough
The Borough
Last played on
