Carbon LeafFormed 1992
Carbon Leaf
1992
Carbon Leaf Biography (Wikipedia)
Carbon Leaf is a quintet from Richmond, Virginia, known for their alt-country, Celtic, and folk-infused indie rock. Though some of the band members have changed through the years, Carbon Leaf has been consistently creating and performing music since the early 1990s. The band currently consists of founding members Barry Privett, Carter Gravatt, and Terry Clark, as well as Jon Markel and Jesse Humphrey. Carbon Leaf is best known for the song "Life Less Ordinary", which debuted in 2004 and reached #5 on the AAA charts.
Carbon Leaf Tracks
Miss Hollywood
Carbon Leaf
Miss Hollywood
Miss Hollywood
