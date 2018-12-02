Dr Evadne Hinge and Dame Hilda Bracket were the stage names of George Logan and Patrick Fyffe respectively. The characters of Hinge (somewhat brittle and acerbic) and Bracket (more flamboyant) were elderly intellectual female musicians; in these personae the male Logan and Fyffe played and sang songs to comic effect. They made many appearances on television and radio. The two generally performed together, but on rare occasions appeared separately. Logan declined to continue the characterisation of Dr Hinge after Fyffe died.

A genteel English inter-war world was recalled via the act. Their work was frequently decorated with double entendres. The ladies shared a house (The Old Manse or Utopia Ltd) in the fictional village of Stackton Tressel in Suffolk, where they employed the services of an eccentric housekeeper, Maud, played in the radio series by English character actress Daphne Heard. Hinge and Bracket spent two years in the 1970s performing in London pubs and clubs. This included the Royal Vauxhall Taverna (a popular gay venue), and the Kensington restaurant AD8, owned by Desmond Morgan and April Ashley.