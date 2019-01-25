Phil CunninghamScottish musician. Born 27 January 1960
Philip Martin Cunningham, MBE (born 1960 in Edinburgh, Scotland) is a Scottish folk musician and composer. He is best known for playing the accordion with Silly Wizard, as well as in other bands and in duets with his brother, Johnny. When they played together, Johnny and Phil would often horse around, as only brothers can, egging each other on to play faster and faster, and trying, light-heartedly, to trip each other up. Phil has played with other great Celtic musicians, such as Aly Bain.
- Eddie Bond and Friendshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z6wns.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z6wns.jpg2017-04-06T19:00:00.000ZPhil has a little session with Eddie Bond. They play Old Molly Hare / The Fairy Dance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04z6rk2
Eddie Bond and Friends
- Anna Lee's Bain Sethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04n20nl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04n20nl.jpg2017-01-01T01:10:59.000ZExclusive track from Phil Cunningham and Aly Bain for Hogmanay 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04n20jb
Anna Lee's Bain Set
- Phil Cunningham and students from the RCS perform Farewell to Govanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hgrwd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hgrwd.jpg2016-12-01T10:55:00.000ZPhil Cunningham and students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with a stirring rendition of The Youngest Ancient Mariner/Farewell to Govanhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jpxkt
Phil Cunningham and students from the RCS perform Farewell to Govan
Past BBC Events
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the Proms: BBC Proms in the Park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e42zp6
Glasgow Green
2014-09-13T23:08:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023g06r.jpg
13
Sep
2014
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the Proms: BBC Proms in the Park
19:30
Glasgow Green
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewxzp6/acts/af3v4f
Glasgow
2013-01-30T23:08:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p014jx4k.jpg
30
Jan
2013
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2013
Glasgow
