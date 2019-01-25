Philip Martin Cunningham, MBE (born 1960 in Edinburgh, Scotland) is a Scottish folk musician and composer. He is best known for playing the accordion with Silly Wizard, as well as in other bands and in duets with his brother, Johnny. When they played together, Johnny and Phil would often horse around, as only brothers can, egging each other on to play faster and faster, and trying, light-heartedly, to trip each other up. Phil has played with other great Celtic musicians, such as Aly Bain.