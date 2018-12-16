WebbieBorn 6 September 1985
Webbie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3f12a9c-5df8-4a7b-8bbe-6a697e299a5c
Webbie Biography (Wikipedia)
Webster Gradney, Jr. (born September 6, 1985) who performs under the mononym Webbie, is an American rapper, songwriter and actor from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He's been signed to the independent Trill Entertainment label since 2003. In 2005 he came into the hip hop scene with "Gimme That" featuring Bun B. His songs "Bad Bitch" and "Swerve" were featured on Gangsta Musik, his 2003 group album with Lil Boosie, and in the 2005 movie Hustle & Flow. Webbie's second album, Savage Life 2, was released in early 2008 with the hit single "Independent" featuring Lil Boosie and Lil Phat.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Webbie Tracks
Sort by
I Don't Love Her (feat. Rocko & Webbie)
Gucci Mane
I Don't Love Her (feat. Rocko & Webbie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqxm3.jpglink
I Don't Love Her (feat. Rocko & Webbie)
Last played on
Pop It 4 (feat. Juvenile & Webbie)
Bun B
Pop It 4 (feat. Juvenile & Webbie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg00n.jpglink
Pop It 4 (feat. Juvenile & Webbie)
Last played on
Webbie Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist