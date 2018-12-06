Darren White, better known as dBridge, is an English drum and bass record producer whose career has stretched from the early days of the genre's conception back in the early 1990s. dBridge was originally part of the duo Future Forces Inc., a project made with fellow DJ Maldini, with releases on the record label Renegade Hardware. Later, they would join Fresh and Vegas to form the drum and bass supergroup Bad Company, which dBridge was a member of during the late 1990s and early 2000s. During his time with Bad Company, they released several popular and successful tracks such as "Planet Dust", "Nitrous", and "The Nine".

dBridge released his first solo album, The Gemini Principle, in 2008. dBridge owns his own record imprint, Exit Records. In 2011, Exit released a compilation called Mosaic Vol 1. Mosaic Vol 2 followed in 2013. His most recent collaboration is Heart Drive with Kid Drama, a project consisting of a series of podcasts previewing autonomic tracks from the duo. dBridge has recently started creating techno and house music under the alias Velvit. Other projects of his include collaborations with producers Instra:mental (see autonomic podcasts), Fierce, Break, Survival, Calibre, and Skream.