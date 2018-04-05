John CameronBritish composer, arranger and conductor. Born 20 March 1944
John Cameron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-03-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3ef533e-ddab-4008-8919-1f586f9b5a27
John Cameron Biography (Wikipedia)
John Cameron (born 20 March 1944, Woodford, Essex, England) is a British composer, arranger, conductor and musician. He is well known for his many film, TV and stage credits, and for his contributions to "pop" recordings, notably those by Donovan, Cilla Black and the group Hot Chocolate. Cameron's instrumental version of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love", became a hit for his group Collective Consciousness Society and, for many years, a version of Cameron's arrangement was used as the theme music for the BBC TV show, Top of the Pops.
Liquid Sunshine
John Cameron
Liquid Sunshine
Liquid Sunshine
Front Titles
John Cameron
Front Titles
Front Titles
Lux Aeterna, (extract Enigma Variations)
Edward Elgar
Edward Elgar
Lux Aeterna, (extract Enigma Variations)
Lux Aeterna, (extract Enigma Variations)
Burying Kes
John Cameron
Burying Kes
Burying Kes
Realisation
John Cameron
Realisation
Realisation
Looking For Kes
John Cameron
Looking For Kes
Looking For Kes
Foreboding
John Cameron
Foreboding
Foreboding
Kes Flies Higher
John Cameron
Kes Flies Higher
Kes Flies Higher
Jud Walks To The Mine
John Cameron
Jud Walks To The Mine
Jud Walks To The Mine
Kes First Flight
John Cameron
Kes First Flight
Kes First Flight
Training Kes
John Cameron
Training Kes
Training Kes
Midnight - Billy Climbs And Captures Kes
John Cameron
John Cameron
Midnight - Billy Climbs And Captures Kes
Dawn - Bill sees Kes in The Tower
John Cameron
John Cameron
Dawn - Bill sees Kes in The Tower
Dawn - Bill sees Kes in The Tower
Billy's Paper Round
John Cameron
Billy's Paper Round
Billy's Paper Round
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
Arthur Sullivan
Arthur Sullivan
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
Lux aeterna arr Cameron
Edward Elgar
Lux aeterna arr Cameron
Lux aeterna arr Cameron
Kes Soundtrack - Billy Sess Kes in The Tower
John Cameron
John Cameron
Kes Soundtrack - Billy Sess Kes in The Tower
'Kes' Main Titles
John Cameron
'Kes' Main Titles
'Kes' Main Titles
Psychomania Front Titles
John Cameron
Psychomania Front Titles
Psychomania Front Titles
Front Tiles (Kes Theme Tune)
John Cameron
John Cameron
Front Tiles (Kes Theme Tune)
The Stud
John Cameron
The Stud
The Stud
Kes Title Theme
John Cameron
Kes Title Theme
Kes Title Theme
Dawn - Billy Sees Kes In The Tower (From the Kes OST)
John Cameron
John Cameron
Dawn - Billy Sees Kes In The Tower (From the Kes OST)
Front Titles (From the Kes OST)
John Cameron
John Cameron
Front Titles (From the Kes OST)
Music from Kes
John Cameron
Music from Kes
Music from Kes
