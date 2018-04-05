John Cameron (born 20 March 1944, Woodford, Essex, England) is a British composer, arranger, conductor and musician. He is well known for his many film, TV and stage credits, and for his contributions to "pop" recordings, notably those by Donovan, Cilla Black and the group Hot Chocolate. Cameron's instrumental version of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love", became a hit for his group Collective Consciousness Society and, for many years, a version of Cameron's arrangement was used as the theme music for the BBC TV show, Top of the Pops.