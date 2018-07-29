August KlughardtBorn 30 November 1847. Died 3 August 1902
August Klughardt
1847-11-30
August Klughardt Biography (Wikipedia)
August Friedrich Martin Klughardt (November 30, 1847 – August 3, 1902) was a German composer and conductor.
August Klughardt Tracks
Wind Quintet, Op.79 (2nd mvt)
Wind Quintet, Op.79 (2nd mvt)
Wind Quintet, Op.79 (2nd mvt)
