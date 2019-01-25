Patsy Reid
Patsy Reid Tracks
Donside / Mrs Ross's Rant
Patsy Reid
Last played on
Thugainn / Springa Like Marit
Patsy Reid
Last played on
Lost in Green
Patsy Reid
Last played on
Miss Sally Hunter of Thurston / Trip to Toronto / Miss Hannah of Elgin / Cooley's / Miss Sarah Macfadyen
Patsy Reid
Hooray Henry
Patsy Reid
Last played on
Chadwick's Bog / Da Ness O' Soond / A Hint da Dacks O' Voe / Come Awa' In / The Lass That Made the Bed for Me
Patsy Reid
Miss General Campbell / The Bridge of Garry / The Fouller's Rant
Patsy Reid
Donside
Patsy Reid
Last played on
Craig Ellachie
Mhairi Hall
Last played on
Bridge of Garry
Patsy Reid
Last played on
Thugainn
Patsy Reid
Last played on
Chadwick's Bog / Da Ness O' Soond / A' Hint Da Dacks O' Voe / Come Awa' In
Patsy Reid
Dundar Street March/Mackinnon's Brook/Yester House/Dusky Meadow/Music Of The Chisolm Holtz Hall/Michael Rankin's Reel/Dillon Brown
Patsy Reid
The World's Gone Over Me Now / West Wall
Mhairi Hall
Last played on
Kite Song
Patsy Reid
Last played on
Midnight Cruise to Inverie / Ben's Nightmare / The Humours of Tulla
Patsy Reid
