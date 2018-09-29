John Carol CaseEnglish baritone. Born 27 April 1923. Died 28 December 2012
1923-04-27
John Carol Case OBE (27 April 1923 – 28 December 2012) was an English baritone.
Requiem: Agnus Dei
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem: Agnus Dei
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Nation with Nation, from These Things Shall Be
John Ireland
Nation with Nation, from These Things Shall Be
The Apostles, op.49; Pt 2, VII: The Ascension
Edward Elgar
The Apostles, op.49; Pt 2, VII: The Ascension
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
11
Sep
1973
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
20
Aug
1971
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1
Sep
1969
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
15
Sep
1967
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1966: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
16
Sep
1966
Royal Albert Hall
