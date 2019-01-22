Nathan Carter
Nathan Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathan Kane Tyrone Carter (born 28 May 1990) is an English country singer signed to Decca Records since 2014. Prior to signing with Decca, Nathan was an independent artist with his music distributed by Sharpe Music. Irish media nominates him as one of the biggest stars of the genre of music known as Country and Irish, a special genre of "country with Celtic influences".
As of December 2017, Carter has released 9 studio albums, 4 live albums and 4 live DVDs.
Nathan Carter and Hugo Duncan Pt. 1
Hugo catches up with Nathan Carter ahead of the biggest gig of his life.
The Heart Of The Home
There You Are
If You Wanna Find Gold
She don't know She's Beautiful
Wagon Wheel
Give It To Me
Wanna Dance
Temple Bar
Christmas Stuff
You Can't Make Old Friends (feat. Nathan Carter)
Two Doors Down
The World Looks Better With You
Ned Of The Hill
Misty
Unbelievable
Liverpool
Banks Of The Roses
Garden Party
Jug Of Sangria
Call You Home
Caledonia
Dan O'Hara
Winnie O'Neill
Where I Wanna Be
