Nathan Kane Tyrone Carter (born 28 May 1990) is an English country singer signed to Decca Records since 2014. Prior to signing with Decca, Nathan was an independent artist with his music distributed by Sharpe Music. Irish media nominates him as one of the biggest stars of the genre of music known as Country and Irish, a special genre of "country with Celtic influences".

As of December 2017, Carter has released 9 studio albums, 4 live albums and 4 live DVDs.