Thomas Gandey is an English electronic music producer, vocalist, keyboard player and DJ born on 21 March 1976, known for work under his own name as well as under his Cagedbaby pseudonym. He has remixed the likes of Shirley Bassey, Ocean Colour Scene, Empire of the Sun, Fatboy Slim, The Temper Trap and Grace Jones and DJed and performed at many of the world's best-known clubs and festivals, including Womb, Glastonbury Festival, Fuji Rock Festival, and Tokyo's Big Beach Festival. He has been a resident at We Love Space Ibiza and Barcelona's Razzmatazz. He lived in the UK until 2006, and now splits his time between Bordeaux and Berlin.