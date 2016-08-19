The bianca Story
The bianca Story Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bianca Story is a Swiss indiepop quintet, formed in 2006 in Basel. The band consists of Elia Rediger (Vocal & Guitar), Anna Gosteli (Voice, Accordion, Autoharp), Fabian Chiquet (Piano, Percussion, backing vocals), Joel Fonsegrive (Bass Guitar) and Lorenz Rutigliano (Drums). In 2011 they were signed by German label Motor Music.
