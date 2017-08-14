Rasha Rizk (Arabic: رشا رزق‎; born 5 March 1976) is a Syrian singer-songwriter. She is known for her work with the Syrian cartoon dubbing company, Venus Centre, and singing the Arabic theme songs for popular cartoons/animes such as: Remi, Nobody's Girl, Case Closed and the Digimon Series.

In October 2017, Rizk announced on Instagram and Facebook that she has received a primary Grammy nomination in two different categories, Best New Artist and Best World Music Album for her album Malak.