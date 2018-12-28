The Andrew Oldham Orchestra was a musical side project in the mid-1960s created by Andrew Loog Oldham, the original manager and record producer of The Rolling Stones. There was no actual orchestra per se. The name was applied to recordings made by Oldham using a multitude of session musicians, including members of the Rolling Stones.

The Rolling Stones Songbook included an orchestral version of the Mick Jagger and Keith Richards song "The Last Time", which was sampled by The Verve for their track "Bitter Sweet Symphony". The threat of litigation over the license for the sample led to the entire copyright to the composition, belonging to Richard Ashcroft, The Verve's frontman, being taken by ABKCO Records, and the assignation of the songwriting credit to Jagger and Richards.