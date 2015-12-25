ArtisanUK vocal trio. Formed 1984. Disbanded 20 November 2005
Artisan
1984
Artisan Biography (Wikipedia)
Artisan was a British vocal harmony trio from England, who sang a cappella from 1985 to 2005. They consisted of songwriter Brian Bedford, his wife Jacey Bedford, and Hilary Spencer.
Artisan Tracks
Home For Christmas
Artisan
Home For Christmas
Home For Christmas
Christmas Eve 1914
Artisan
Christmas Eve 1914
Christmas Eve 1914
Buy and Buy
Artisan
Buy and Buy
Buy and Buy
What's the Use of Wings?
Artisan
What's the Use of Wings?
What's the Use of Wings?
Snakes & Ladders
Artisan
Snakes & Ladders
Snakes & Ladders
The Weather Man
Artisan
The Weather Man
The Weather Man
Random Play
Artisan
Random Play
Random Play
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Artisan
Riddles Court, Edinburgh, UK
