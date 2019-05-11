Everett Morton is a drummer and percussionist from Birmingham, England, most notable as the drummer for the early 1980s ska band The Beat. Originally from the West Indies, Morton is known for his distinctive drumming style that includes syncopation and polyrhythm in a rock beat. His reggae drumming helped give The Beat their characterful sound.

After The Beat disbanded, Morton and Saxa formed The International Beat who were fronted by vocalist Tony Beet. The International Beat continued through the 1990s. Morton reunited with Ranking Roger and they perform as The Beat in the UK.