Everett Morton
Everett Morton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3e55cec-f046-4abf-9b2c-36dc657bc9d4
Everett Morton Biography (Wikipedia)
Everett Morton is a drummer and percussionist from Birmingham, England, most notable as the drummer for the early 1980s ska band The Beat. Originally from the West Indies, Morton is known for his distinctive drumming style that includes syncopation and polyrhythm in a rock beat. His reggae drumming helped give The Beat their characterful sound.
After The Beat disbanded, Morton and Saxa formed The International Beat who were fronted by vocalist Tony Beet. The International Beat continued through the 1990s. Morton reunited with Ranking Roger and they perform as The Beat in the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Everett Morton Tracks
Sort by
Mirror in the Bathroom
Andy Cox, Dave Wakeling, David Steele, Everett Morton, Papa Saxa & The Beat
Mirror in the Bathroom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063ypms.jpglink
Mirror in the Bathroom
Last played on
Back to artist