Exit StateBritish Rock Band. Formed 2005
Exit State
2005
Exit State Biography (Wikipedia)
Exit State are a British rock band. Formed in 2005 by Roy Bright, its current lineup has been active since 2008. They have released two EPs and two studio albums.
Exit State Tracks
Bad Days
Lost Beyond Belief
Out In The Rain
Black Veins
