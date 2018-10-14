Diamond HeadFormed 1976
Diamond Head
1976
Diamond Head Biography (Wikipedia)
Diamond Head are an English heavy metal band formed in 1976 in Stourbridge, England. The band is recognised as one of the leading members of the new wave of British heavy metal movement and is acknowledged by thrash metal bands such as Metallica and Megadeth as an important early influence.
Play It Loud - Paris Theatre 1982
Play It Loud - Paris Theatre 1982
To Heaven From Hell - Paris Theatre 1982
To Heaven From Hell - Paris Theatre 1982
Such Is My Love - Paris Theatre 1982
Such Is My Love - Paris Theatre 1982
Heat Of The Night - Paris Theatre 1982
Heat Of The Night - Paris Theatre 1982
Borrowed Time - Paris Theatre 1982
Borrowed Time - Paris Theatre 1982
It's Electric
It's Electric
In the Heat of the Night
In the Heat of the Night
Sweet And Innocent
Sweet And Innocent
Waited Too Long
Waited Too Long
Am I Evil?
Am I Evil?
Call Me
Call Me
The Prince
The Prince
To Heaven From Hell
To Heaven From Hell
Lightning To The Nations
Lightning To The Nations
Borrowed Time
Borrowed Time
Lightning To The Nations BBC Session 29/10/1980
Lightning To The Nations BBC Session 29/10/1980
Borrowed Time BBC Session 29/10/1980
Borrowed Time BBC Session 29/10/1980
Sucking My Love
Sucking My Love
25
Jul
2019
Diamond Head
Unknown venue, Pentrich, UK
25
Jul
2019
Diamond Head
Unknown venue, Bournemouth, UK
24
Aug
2019
Diamond Head
Newark Showground, Nottingham, UK
19
Oct
2019
Diamond Head, Saxon, Krokus and Girlschool
Eventim Apollo, London, UK
20
Oct
2019
Diamond Head, Saxon and Krokus
O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, UK
