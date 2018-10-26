Tom Moore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3dd157a-d994-47fe-8014-ad0a99d588e4
Tom Moore Tracks
Sort by
The Watchet Sailor (Roud 917)
Trad.
The Watchet Sailor (Roud 917)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Watchet Sailor (Roud 917)
Last played on
Ritornelle
Tom Moore
Ritornelle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ritornelle
Last played on
Now Does the Glorious Day Appear
Henry Purcell
Now Does the Glorious Day Appear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Now Does the Glorious Day Appear
Last played on
Back to artist