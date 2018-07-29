When in Rome
When in Rome
When in Rome
When in Rome are an English synth-pop/new wave group, which originally consisted of vocalists Clive Farrington and Andrew Mann, and keyboardist Michael Floreale. They are best known for their 1988 single "The Promise", which was their only Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. Due to ongoing legal issues, there are currently two incarnations of the band.
Tracks
The Promise
Last played on
Clare Teal
Last played on
