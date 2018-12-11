Aidan O'Rourke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0255x28.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3dc2851-27dd-401e-b8d8-a8dbdad6e747
Aidan O'Rourke Biography (Wikipedia)
Aidan O'Rourke (born 1975) is a Scottish contemporary folk music fiddle player and composer. He was named the 2014 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Musician of the Year and the Scots Trad Music Awards 2011 Composer of the Year. In addition to his solo career, O'Rourke also plays in the award-winning folk trio Lau alongside Kris Drever and Martin Green. He was one of 20 musicians commissioned for New Music 20x12 by PRS for Music Foundation to celebrate the 2012 Summer Olympic Games. O'Rourke has worked with Eddi Reader, Andy Sheppard, Alyth, Roddy Woomble and appears on more than eighty recordings. Previously, he was a member of Blazin' Fiddles, The Unusual Suspects and Tabache.
Aidan O'Rourke Tracks
The Ardlair Tuning Fork
Aidan O'Rourke
I Used Not to be Able to Read on Buses (feat. Kit Downes)
Aidan O'Rourke
Every Morning She Steps Out The Back Door (feat. Kit Downes)
Aidan O'Rourke
A Fox and a hound met on early one morning on a hillside
Aidan O'Rourke
Lying Awake In The Middle Of The Night
Aidan O'Rourke
Every Morning She Steps Out Of The Front Door
Aidan O'Rourke
Nobody could be one hundred per cent sure about the last tiger
Aidan O'Rourke
I used to not be able to read on buses
Aidan O'Rourke
A Fox and a Hound Met Early One Morning on a Hillside
Aidan O'Rourke
The Room is Darkness
Aidan ORourke
Nobody Could be One Hundred Per Cent Sure About the Last Tiger
Aidan ORouke
Her Feet Padding Back
Aidan O'Rourke
The Golden Vanity
Alasdair Roberts
(3rd April) - Imagination
James Robertson and Aidan O'Rourke
(3rd April) - There was once an old man so old that most of his family, and all his friends, had left the world long before him
Aidan O'Rourke
(18th March) I Used Not To Be Able To Read On Buses)
Aidan O'Rourke
(20th October) The Room Is In Darkness
Aidan O'Rourke
Mangersta Beach
Aidan O'Rourke
The Burn of the Shelter
Aidan O'Rourke
Death Went To The Doctor / At The Interval (Recorded at Glasgow Jazz Festival )
Kit Downes
RHYNIE
Aidan O'Rourke
WOLF MONK
Aidan O'Rourke
Feel The Pulse Of This Place
Aidan O'Rourke
INFUSE MY EYES WITH MOLTEN GREY SKIES
Aidan O'Rourke
The Lorne Rhapsody
Donald Shaw
Tobar nan Ealain
Aidan O'Rourke
Clarenville
Aidan O'Rourke
An Toiseachd/ Bean ma bainnse/ Clachnacudainn/ Seann triubhais uilleachain/ Anna thug mi g
Aidan O'Rourke
Alyth
Aidan O'Rourke
Gallanach Bay
Aidan O'Rourke
HMTS Monarch
Aidan O'Rourke
Hotline
Aidan O'Rourke
Tat-1
Aidan O'Rourke
