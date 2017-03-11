Rolf Kalmuczak (17 April 1938 in Nordhausen – 10 March 2007 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen) was a German author. He was an editor of daily papers, freelance contributor at Stern, lector and one of the authors of the Jerry Cotton series. Since 1966 he had used more than 100 pseudonyms, written some 160 youth books, 36 film scripts, 170 paperback crime novels, and 200 booklet-novels. He admits that he wrote the TKKG book series as "Stefan Wolf". Rolf Kalmuczak was married with one daughter and lived in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.