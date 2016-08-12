Milli Vanilli was a German R&B duo from Munich. The group was founded by Frank Farian in 1988 and consisted of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus. The group's debut album, titled All or Nothing in Europe and reconfigured as Girl You Know It's True in the United States, achieved international success and earned them a Grammy Award for Best New Artist on 21 February 1990.

Milli Vanilli became one of the most popular pop acts in the late 1980s and early 1990s, with millions of records sold. However, their success quickly turned to infamy when Morvan, Pilatus, and their agent Sergio Vendero confessed that Morvan and Pilatus did not sing any of the vocals heard on their music releases. The duo ended up giving back the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. The group recorded a comeback album in 1998 titled Back and in Attack, but the album was not released after Rob Pilatus died at the age of 32.