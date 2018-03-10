John Lockett Devlin MNZM (born 11 May 1938), generally known as Johnny Devlin, is an influential early New Zealand-born Australian rock musician, known as "New Zealand's answer to Elvis Presley".

His cover of Lloyd Price's "Lawdy Miss Clawdy" in 1958 went to number one in the New Zealand charts with sales of more than 100,000, launching a long-term career. He spent much of his time in Australia from 1959 touring in support of The Everly Brothers and making appearances on Australian television shows such as Bandstand, Six O'Clock Rock and The Go!! Show. In 1964 he toured Australia and New Zealand as a support act for The Beatles.

In 2007 he was inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame.

In the 2008 New Year Honours, Devlin was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to entertainment.

In October 2015 he was presented the Benny Award from the Variety Artists Club of New Zealand, the highest honour available for a New Zealand variety entertainer.