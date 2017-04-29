Kenny Napper
Kenny Napper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3d4fae4-d2d2-437b-bac5-f707a4a03456
Kenny Napper Tracks
Sort by
All Night Long (1961): Overture
Philip Green
All Night Long (1961): Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034l66b.jpglink
All Night Long (1961): Overture
Last played on
It Was A Lover And His Lass
Cleo Laine
It Was A Lover And His Lass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
It Was A Lover And His Lass
Last played on
You're Gonna Hear From Me
Ray Warleigh
You're Gonna Hear From Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklt.jpglink
You're Gonna Hear From Me
Last played on
Stompin' at the Savoy
Zoot Sims
Stompin' at the Savoy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjqx.jpglink
Stompin' at the Savoy
Last played on
Blue Shadows In The Street
Dave Brubeck
Blue Shadows In The Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhm.jpglink
Blue Shadows In The Street
Last played on
Perdido
Mary Lou Williams
Perdido
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perdido
Performer
Last played on
Dunsinane blues (After Macbeth)
Cleo Laine
Dunsinane blues (After Macbeth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
Dunsinane blues (After Macbeth)
Last played on
Back to artist