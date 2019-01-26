Isaac Freeman III (born August 6, 1971), also known as Big Colorado and better known by his stage name Fatman Scoop, is an American hype man, hip hop promoter and radio personality famed for his on-stage rough, raw loud voice.

He is known for the song "Be Faithful" which went to number one in the United Kingdom and Ireland in late 2003 and top 5 in Australia. The song had been a favorite in clubs around the world for years but it took two years to clear the samples from Jay-Z, Black Sheep, Queen Pen, The Beatnuts and Faith Evans.[citation needed] He has also collaborated with numerous artists, such as Lil Jon, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Pitbull and Skrillex, among others.