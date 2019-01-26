Fatman Scoop
Isaac Freeman III (born August 6, 1971), also known as Big Colorado and better known by his stage name Fatman Scoop, is an American hype man, hip hop promoter and radio personality famed for his on-stage rough, raw loud voice.
He is known for the song "Be Faithful" which went to number one in the United Kingdom and Ireland in late 2003 and top 5 in Australia. The song had been a favorite in clubs around the world for years but it took two years to clear the samples from Jay-Z, Black Sheep, Queen Pen, The Beatnuts and Faith Evans.[citation needed] He has also collaborated with numerous artists, such as Lil Jon, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Pitbull and Skrillex, among others.
Be Faithful
Fatman Scoop
Be Faithful (feat. Crooklyn Clan & Faith Evans)
Fatman Scoop
Lose Control (feat. Ciara & Fatman Scoop)
Missy Elliott
Drop (feat. Fatman Scoop)
Timbaland & Magoo
Be Faithful
Fatman Scoop
Be Faithful (Dj Edit)
Fatman Scoop
Manike Obe Sinawe (feat. Fatman Scoop)
Iraj
It's Like That (feat. Jermaine Dupri & Fatman Scoop)
Mariah Carey
It Takes Scoop
Fatman Scoop
When I Grow Up (Darkchild Remix) (feat. Diddy, Lil Wayne & Fatman Scoop)
The Pussycat Dolls
Be Faithful (Kerry Glass Magneta Riddim Remix)
Fatman Scoop
