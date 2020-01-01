FagnerBorn 13 October 1949
Fagner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-10-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3d08827-5446-48c3-b795-a897ae6fe77f
Fagner Biography (Wikipedia)
Raimundo Fagner Cândido Lopes (born in Orós, Ceará, October 13, 1949) is a Brazilian singer, composer, musician, actor and music producer. He is commonly known by the stage name of Fagner.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fagner Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist