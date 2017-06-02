Wilfred SandersonUK organist and composer. Born 23 December 1878. Died 10 December 1935
1878-12-23
Wilfred Sanderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilfrid Ernest Sanderson FRCO LRAM (23 December 1878 – 10 December 1935) was a composer and organist based in Doncaster.
Up from Somerset
Wilfred Sanderson
Up from Somerset
Up from Somerset
Devonshire Cream and Cider
Wilfred Sanderson
Devonshire Cream and Cider
Devonshire Cream and Cider
