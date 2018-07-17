Strange CargoBorn 15 December 1956
Strange Cargo
1956-12-15
Strange Cargo Biography (Wikipedia)
William Orbit (born William Mark Wainwright; 15 December 1956) is an English musician, composer and record producer who has sold 200 million recordings worldwide of his own work, his production and songwriting work. He is a recipient of multiple Grammy Awards, Ivor Novello Awards and other music industry awards.
Strange Cargo Tracks
The Name of The Wave
The Name of The Wave
The Name of The Wave
Hinterland
Hinterland
Hinterland
