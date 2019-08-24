Bernard GarfieldBassoonist. Born 1924
Bernard Garfield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3c80004-8ba4-435e-843e-225ed028253e
Bernard Garfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Garfield (born May 27, 1924) is an American bassoonist, composer, teacher, and recording artist. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he is best known for his long tenure as the principal bassoonist of the Philadelphia Orchestra from 1957 to 2000.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernard Garfield Tracks
Sort by
Andante e rondo ungarese, Op.35
Carl Maria von Weber
Andante e rondo ungarese, Op.35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Andante e rondo ungarese, Op.35
Last played on
Back to artist