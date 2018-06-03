Deirdre Gribbin (born 24 May 1967) is a composer from Northern Ireland.

Gribbin was born in Belfast. She studied at Queen's University Belfast where, at the age of twenty, she began to compose. Further studies were in London and in Denmark (the latter with Per Nørgård). Her first professional success came in 1991, when her piano piece Per Speculum in Aenigmate won the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival Composition Prize.

Subsequent major works have included the piano quartet Jack B. (inspired by the work of the Irish painter Jack B. Yeats), the piano trio How to Make the Water Sound, the opera Hey Persephone!, the violin concerto Venus Blazing and the clarinet concerto Celestial Pied Piper, the latter composed in New York where she was a Fulbright Fellow in 1999-2000. Several of her works respond to the political climate of her homeland, such as the ensemble piece Tribe, the orchestral work Unity of Being, and her epic percussion concerto Goliath, premiered at the Belfast Festival in 2006.