Trebor Edwards
Trebor Edwards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02qpm3k.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3c13add-63d9-459d-88f9-0b7bcda38f9f
Trebor Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Trebor Edwards (born 1939) is a Welsh tenor, best known to Welsh-speaking audiences.
Edwards was born in Denbigh and became a farmer at Corwen before beginning his recording career in 1974. He has won five gold discs and sold over 200,000 records - huge success for a Welsh language performer. He is now the president of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show (2008).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trebor Edwards Tracks
Sort by
Beibl Mam
Trebor Edwards
Beibl Mam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Beibl Mam
Last played on
Tosturi Duw
Trebor Edwards
Tosturi Duw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Tosturi Duw
Last played on
Un Dydd Ar Y Tro
Trebor Edwards
Un Dydd Ar Y Tro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Un Dydd Ar Y Tro
Last played on
O Sanctaidd Nos
Trebor Edwards
O Sanctaidd Nos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
O Sanctaidd Nos
Last played on
Ceidwad Byd
Trebor Edwards
Ceidwad Byd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Ceidwad Byd
Last played on
Seren Nadolig
Trebor Edwards
Seren Nadolig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Seren Nadolig
Last played on
Ynys Enlli
Trebor Edwards
Ynys Enlli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Ynys Enlli
Last played on
Ymhell Yn Ôl
Trebor Edwards
Ymhell Yn Ôl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Ymhell Yn Ôl
Last played on
Nadolig
Trebor Edwards
Nadolig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Nadolig
Last played on
Ychydig Hedd (A Little Peace)
Trebor Edwards
Ychydig Hedd (A Little Peace)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Ychydig Hedd (A Little Peace)
Last played on
Os Gallaf Helpu Rhywun
Trebor Edwards
Os Gallaf Helpu Rhywun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Os Gallaf Helpu Rhywun
Last played on
Rhen Shep (Old Shep)
Trebor Edwards
Rhen Shep (Old Shep)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Rhen Shep (Old Shep)
Last played on
Dyma Fy Stori Dyma Fy Nghan / Sicrwydd Bendigaid
Trebor Edwards
Dyma Fy Stori Dyma Fy Nghan / Sicrwydd Bendigaid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
'Rhen Shep
Trebor Edwards
'Rhen Shep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
'Rhen Shep
Last played on
Palmant Y Dref (Llwyn Onn)
Trebor Edwards
Palmant Y Dref (Llwyn Onn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Palmant Y Dref (Llwyn Onn)
Last played on
Cân Y Bugail
Trebor Edwards
Cân Y Bugail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qpm4l.jpglink
Cân Y Bugail
Last played on
Trebor Edwards Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist