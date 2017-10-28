Andy Leek (born 1958) is a singer/songwriter, poet and musician, known for his work with Sir George Martin. He is an original member of Dexys Midnight Runners and played on the number one single "Geno". He has also written the single "Twist in the Dark" for Anni-Frid Lyngstad of Abba. His solo single "Say Something" reached the number 1 position in Lebanon during the civil war.