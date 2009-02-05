Jeans TeamFormed 1995
Jeans Team
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3bbafea-896e-4ec4-9c2f-5b06e4c81433
Jeans Team Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeans Team are a Berlin-based electronic music group. The group was founded by Franz Schütte and Reimo Herfort 1995 in the borough of Wedding and started as a duo as a video art performance group. Various members of the ensemble perform DJ sets, particularly in Berlin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeans Team Tracks
Sort by
Keine Melodien
Jeans Team
Keine Melodien
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keine Melodien
Last played on
Jeans Team Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist