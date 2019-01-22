Paula ColeBorn 5 April 1968
Paula Cole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqr0f.jpg
1968-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3ba9251-215f-4ef3-a6de-8aa256b9c30c
Paula Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Paula Cole (born April 5, 1968) is an American singer-songwriter. Her single "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1997, and the following year she won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Her song "I Don't Want to Wait" was used as the theme song of the television show Dawson's Creek.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paula Cole Tracks
Sort by
Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?
Paula Cole
Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr0f.jpglink
Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?
Last played on
How Love Should Be
Chris Botti
How Love Should Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
How Love Should Be
Last played on
I Don't Want To Wait
Paula Cole
I Don't Want To Wait
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr0f.jpglink
I Don't Want To Wait
Last played on
Playlists featuring Paula Cole
Paula Cole Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Drivetime's songwriting masterclass...
-
Steve Earle and Shawn Colvin
-
Natalie Merchant Live in Session
-
Natalie Merchant challenged to remember Verdi Cries
-
Natalie Merchant sings Carnival for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings River for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings Cowboy Romance for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings I May Know The Word
-
Natalie Merchant sings Wonder for Mastertapes
Back to artist