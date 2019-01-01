Benga
1986-11-28
Benga
Adegbenga Adejumo (born 28 November 1986), known as Benga, is a British musician from Croydon, known for being the pioneer of dubstep record production. He has been featured on a variety of compilations including Mary Anne Hobbs's Warrior Dubz, Tempa's The Roots of Dubstep and the BBC Radio 1Xtra anniversary mix.
Night
Psychosis
26 Basslines
E Trips
Yellow
Evolution
Night (AAEE Funky Edit)
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2013
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
San Rafael, Ibiza
2013-08-02T22:13:57
2
Aug
2013
Ibiza: 2013
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
2012-08-24T22:13:57
24
Aug
2012
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
